Get appraisals, see old money at Arkansas show
A war bond issued in Little Rock in 1862 for 50 cents was part of a presentation at the February meeting of the Central Arkansas Coin Club. The club and the Arkansas Numismatic Society are holding the 70th Annual Coin Show from March 31-April 2 in Little Rock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|5 min
|there
|21
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|It Just Makes Sense
|34,109
|life after expulsion
|Sun
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC