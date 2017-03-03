Free Zinn book for Arkansas teachers
Hah. A friend points me to the Zinn Education Project, which continues in the spirit of the late historian Howard Zinn, whose work Rep. Kim Hendren has said should be banned from Arkansas public schools . Hendren filed a bill to ban his work yesterday.
