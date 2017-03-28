Former State Senator Indicted In Fraud Scheme Heads To U.S. District Court
A former Springdale state senator who was indicted in a fraud scheme earlier this month will be in U.S. District Court on Tuesday for an arraignment hearing at 1:30 p.m. Jon Woods was indicted on 13 charges by a grand jury on March 2 in connection to a kickback and bribery scheme. Woods is facing 11 counts of honest services wire fraud, one count of money laundering and one count of honest services mail fraud.
