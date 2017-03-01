Former Arkansas state senator, others named in indictment
BY KEN MILLER Associated Press A former Arkansas lawmaker and two others have been named in a federal indictment alleging corruption. Former Sen. Jon Woods is named in the 13 count wire fraud indictment along with Oren Paris III and Randell Shelton Jr. Woods and Paris did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
