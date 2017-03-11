Flyover country gets its thanks in Republican health plan
If I may belabor the point: The House GOP health plan is a boon to the rich and a punishment of lower and middle class workers. Thanks, Donald, for hearing the pleas of orgotten America away from the coastal elite zones.
