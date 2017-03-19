Filmmaker criticizes Arkansas bathroom bill
An Arkansas native who works in the film industry says a pending "bathroom bill" would damage Arkansas as a place to make movies. SB 774 by Sen. Linda Collins-Smith may come back up before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday.
