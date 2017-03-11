Family has fallen in love with their Dak
In the last few months, 25 cats, 21 kittens, 29 dogs and 49 puppies have been adopted from the Vicksburg Animal Shelter thanks to Passionate For Rescues and the Facebook page the group started. Because of limited space at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter, as new dogs and cats are brought in, those animals that have been there the longest have to be euthanized - a hard fact that Darlene Hughes and the group she started, Passionate For Rescues, are working to prevent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vicksburg Post.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|22 hr
|Now_What-
|34,073
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|64
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC