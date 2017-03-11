Family has fallen in love with their Dak

In the last few months, 25 cats, 21 kittens, 29 dogs and 49 puppies have been adopted from the Vicksburg Animal Shelter thanks to Passionate For Rescues and the Facebook page the group started. Because of limited space at the Vicksburg Animal Shelter, as new dogs and cats are brought in, those animals that have been there the longest have to be euthanized - a hard fact that Darlene Hughes and the group she started, Passionate For Rescues, are working to prevent.

