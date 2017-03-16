Faith group urges end to Death Penalty

Faith group urges end to Death Penalty

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

The death penalty . Unused in Arkansas for more than a decade it's put us in the world news spotlight for Gov. Asa Hutchinson's decision to kill eight men in 10 days in April, a speeded-up process intended to kill the eight before a supply of a controversial drug used in the process, midazolam, expires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 24 min Fresh prince 34,183
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 6 hr Capt Obvious 11
News Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in... 21 hr Texxy 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 14 there 21
life after expulsion Mar 12 concerned parent 1
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,065 • Total comments across all topics: 279,613,015

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC