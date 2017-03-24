Execution witnesses needed in Arkansas

Execution witnesses needed in Arkansas

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

At this time the Arkansas Department of Corrections can't find enough people to watch all of them. It started when Director of the Dept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 min WeWillSee 34,363
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 25 min Guest 37
life after expulsion Fri This him 3
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes Fri Guest 16
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Mar 21 Capt Obvious 2
News Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i... Mar 21 He Named Me Black... 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Mar 21 Eric 3
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,647 • Total comments across all topics: 279,807,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC