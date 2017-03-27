Ethics from the Arkansas Senate? Not today
Sen. Linda Collins-Smith made a run at imposing a stronger ethics requirement on the legislature, but she fell short. Her bill got a 20-6 favorable vote in the Senate, but as amendment to an initated act, an ethics reform measusre of 1988, she need 24 votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|19 min
|Guest1
|29
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|37 min
|Soozy
|34,500
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Sun
|kennie23
|38
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|life after expulsion
|Mar 24
|This him
|3
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Mar 21
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|Mar 21
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC