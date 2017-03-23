Death rates up for middle age whites with little education
In Oregon, school districts with Native American mascots must abandon them by July or risk punishment that could include the withholding of state funds. The long-promised GOP health bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act is on the brink, short of votes just hours before Republican leaders plan to put it on the House floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Jynx
|34,317
|life after expulsion
|5 hr
|This him
|3
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|7 hr
|Guest
|16
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|15 hr
|Jungle Juice Johnson
|32
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|Mar 21
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Mar 21
|Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC