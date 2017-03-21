Death penalty opponents plan regular demonstrations at Governor's Mansion
The Arkansas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty has put out a call for sympathizers to join in daily peaceful demonstrations at the Governor's Mansion between now and April 17-27 when Gov. Asa Hutchinson's has s cheduled executions of eight men in 10 days . It said: Come be a part of a Peaceful Protest and Witness to Arkansas being the "Natural State" - not the state that becomes notorious for presiding over mass executions.
