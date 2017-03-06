Damaging Winds, Tornadoes in Arkansas...

Damaging Winds, Tornadoes in Arkansas Forecast Late Monday

Read more: US News & World Report

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says northwest Arkansas is at the greatest risk for bad weather Monday, including Fayetteville, Harrison and Mountain Home. That part of the state is at an enhanced risk for storms, along with much of Missouri, and could see damaging wind gusts, large hailstones and a few tornadoes.

