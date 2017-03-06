Damaging Winds, Tornadoes in Arkansas Forecast Late Monday
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says northwest Arkansas is at the greatest risk for bad weather Monday, including Fayetteville, Harrison and Mountain Home. That part of the state is at an enhanced risk for storms, along with much of Missouri, and could see damaging wind gusts, large hailstones and a few tornadoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|38 min
|voter
|33,997
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC