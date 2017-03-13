Cotton on Ryan's AHCA: - It's Fixable, But It Needs a Lot of Fixing' Jim Geraghty 45 minutes ago
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton has emerged as one of the more intriguing members of Congress in the Trump era. He never opposed Trump, and spoke at the 2016 GOP Convention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|1 hr
|just sayin
|12
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|guest
|34,188
|Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in...
|23 hr
|Texxy
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 14
|there
|21
|life after expulsion
|Mar 12
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC