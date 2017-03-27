'Conveyor belt of killing': Covering ...

'Conveyor belt of killing': Covering Arkansas' rush of executions

Read more: Columbia Journalism Review

NEXT MONTH, THE STATE OF ARKANSAS will execute eight men in just 11 days-a staggering pace that has left death penalty experts reeling, and has prompted two dozen former correctional officers from across the country to . Why the grisly need for speed? The state's supply of a key lethal injection drug expires at the end of April, and it's hard to buy more; drug companies Some executions get far more attention than others, and this unprecedented spate of killings has already garnered headlines around the country.

