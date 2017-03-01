Congress should take a cue from Arkansas's Medicaid expansion freeze
By a vote of 55 to 32, the Arkansas House voted yesterday to pass HB1465. The bill, sponsored by Republican State Rep. Josh Miller, would require the Department of Human Services to ask the Trump administration for an enrollment freeze in the state's out-of-control Medicaid expansion program.
