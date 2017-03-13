Concealed weapons bill awaits Arkansa...

Concealed weapons bill awaits Arkansas governor's signature

Authorities in Poland moved quickly to issue an arrest warrant for a Minnesota man accused of participating in a Nazi massacre, just two days after determining they had enough evidence to charge him. Permit holders who receive active shooting training would be able to carry concealed weapons almost anywhere in Arkansas under a measure lawmakers have sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

