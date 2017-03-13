Concealed weapons bill awaits Arkansas governor's signature
Authorities in Poland moved quickly to issue an arrest warrant for a Minnesota man accused of participating in a Nazi massacre, just two days after determining they had enough evidence to charge him. Permit holders who receive active shooting training would be able to carry concealed weapons almost anywhere in Arkansas under a measure lawmakers have sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|2 hr
|Capt Obvious
|5
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|guest
|34,161
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Tue
|there
|21
|life after expulsion
|Mar 12
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC