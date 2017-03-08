Colleges aiding in less-open FOIA bid

The University of Arkansas and Arkansas State University systems are helping state Rep. Bob Ballinger write an amendment to the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act that legal experts say isn't needed and would cripple citizens' access to public records. Emails obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette show attorneys and other officials for the universities last week wrote and sent proposed language for Senate Bill 373.

