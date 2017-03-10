City In Arkansas Recognized As A 'Purple Heart City'
Mayor, Keith Greene explained, "A 'Purple Heart City' is a city that recognizes the sacrifices and efforts of combat veterans that have served in all branches of the military that were either wounded or killed in action." Greene said that he estimates the county has more than 200 Purple Heart recipients, including Joe Cannon.
