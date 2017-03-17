Catch Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Winners Dazz & Brie at Valley of the Vapors this weekend
Dazz & Brie, the self-described "girl gang" and their vibrant backup band The Emotionalz, winners of the 25th annual Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase. They've secured spots at Legends of Arkansas, Riverfest and the 2017 Arkansas State Fair, a celebration party and drink from Stickyz and Rev Room, a photo shoot with the Times' own Brian Chilson, gift certificates to Trio's Restaurant and Dogtown Sound, a recording session at Capitol View Studio and more.
