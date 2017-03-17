Catch Arkansas Times Musicians Showca...

Catch Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase Winners Dazz & Brie at Valley of the Vapors this weekend

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Dazz & Brie, the self-described "girl gang" and their vibrant backup band The Emotionalz, winners of the 25th annual Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase. They've secured spots at Legends of Arkansas, Riverfest and the 2017 Arkansas State Fair, a celebration party and drink from Stickyz and Rev Room, a photo shoot with the Times' own Brian Chilson, gift certificates to Trio's Restaurant and Dogtown Sound, a recording session at Capitol View Studio and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr guest 34,190
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 8 hr just sayin 12
News Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in... Thu Texxy 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 14 there 21
life after expulsion Mar 12 concerned parent 1
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,076 • Total comments across all topics: 279,622,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC