Can we get a witness? Arkansas seeks volunteers to watch eight...
The Arkansas Coalition Against the Death Penalty is undeterred by the cold reception a House committee Tuesday gave bills to abolish or limit the death penalty. It has scheduled two events, in addition to encouraging peaceful demonstrations in front of the Governor's Mansion every evening until the round of eight executions scheduled over 10 days by Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Reality Check
|34,266
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|6 hr
|Capt Obvious
|14
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|Tue
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Tue
|Guest
|27
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Tue
|Eric
|3
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Mar 20
|StandingonPromises
|65
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC