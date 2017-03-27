Board recommends rejecting clemency for 2 Arkansas inmates
The Arkansas Parole Board recommended Monday that the governor reject long-shot bids for clemency by two inmates facing lethal injection next month as the state prepares for an unprecedented four nights of double executions over a 10-day period. The board told Gov. Asa Hutchinson the clemency requests by convicted murderers Stacey Eugene Johnson and Ledell Lee were without merit.
