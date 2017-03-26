Bill to strengthen dyslexia intervention runs into opposition in Senate committee
A passionate group of parents and reading advocates left the state Capitol disappointed but determined not to give up last week when a bill that would give teeth to a law that requires dyslexia screening and intervention in public schools failed to pass out of a Senate committee. The National Institutes of Health defines dyslexia as a type of learning disability that impairs a person's ability to read.
