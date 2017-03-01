Bill filed to strip Lee from King hol...

Bill filed to strip Lee from King holiday in Arkansas

A proposal filed Tuesday to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Arkansas would also require the state to expand what is taught about the civil rights movement and the Civil War in the public schools.

