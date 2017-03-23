Author tells of Arkansas women feeding, clothing WWI troops
Author Elizabeth Hill gives a lecture on her book "Faithful to Our Tasks: Arkansas's Women and the Great War" on Saturday, March 25, 2017, at the historic P.J. Ahern Home in Texarkana. Next month marks the United States' centennial anniversary entrance into World War I - a war not often studied and one not won by brave men alone, but brave women as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Reality Check
|34,487
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|5 hr
|kennie23
|38
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Sat
|Now_What-
|1
|life after expulsion
|Mar 24
|This him
|3
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Mar 24
|Guest
|16
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Mar 21
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|Mar 21
|He Named Me Black...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC