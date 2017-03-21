Attorney General Rutledge featured for fighting university claims by sexual assault victims
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's broad allegiance with national Republican litigation goals - protecting polluters, discriminating against gay people - now includes work against sexual assault victims making claims against public universities. BuzzFeed has posted a feature on the fight .
