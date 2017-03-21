Attorney General Rutledge featured fo...

Attorney General Rutledge featured for fighting university claims by sexual assault victims

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's broad allegiance with national Republican litigation goals - protecting polluters, discriminating against gay people - now includes work against sexual assault victims making claims against public universities. BuzzFeed has posted a feature on the fight .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 16 min BARNEYII 34,261
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 3 hr Capt Obvious 14
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... 21 hr Capt Obvious 2
News Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i... Tue He Named Me Black... 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Tue Guest 27
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Tue Eric 3
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Mar 20 StandingonPromises 65
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,095 • Total comments across all topics: 279,746,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC