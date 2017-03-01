At Least Two Dead After Tornadoes Tou...

At Least Two Dead After Tornadoes Touch Down in Central U.S.

Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest and northern Arkansas on Tuesday, killing at least two people, as a spring-like storm system posed a risk to 45 million people. Compact but strong storms known as supercells raked parts of the central U.S., causing damage from Arkansas to Iowa and Illinois.

