Arkansas wants to execute 8 men days before its lethal injection drugs expire
Arkansas plans to rush the execution of 8 men over the course of 10 days in advance of the expiration of state supplies of a lethal injection drug. Earlier this week, Arkansas state governor Asa Hutchinson signed declarations to bring back capital punishment to the state for the first time since 2005 and execute 8 inmates between April 17 to April 27. A staunch Republican, Hutchinson has spent years doggedly fighting against the legal difficulties that prevented capital punishment in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|49 min
|Now_What-
|33,969
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|22 hr
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Wed
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC