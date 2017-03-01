Arkansas wants to execute 8 men days before its lethal injection drugs expire

Arkansas plans to rush the execution of 8 men over the course of 10 days in advance of the expiration of state supplies of a lethal injection drug. Earlier this week, Arkansas state governor Asa Hutchinson signed declarations to bring back capital punishment to the state for the first time since 2005 and execute 8 inmates between April 17 to April 27. A staunch Republican, Hutchinson has spent years doggedly fighting against the legal difficulties that prevented capital punishment in the state.

