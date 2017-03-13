Arkansas Unemployment Rate Falls to 3...

Arkansas Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.8 Percent

Arkansas' unemployment rate continued to fall in January, to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in December and 4.2 percent in January 2016.

Chicago, IL

