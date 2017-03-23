Arkansas Statehouse Bars Deals With C...

Arkansas Statehouse Bars Deals With Companies That Boycott Israel

Yesterday

The Arkansas state legislature has passed a law that prohibits state agencies from contracting with or investing in companies that boycott Israel. The bill passed the state House of Representatives on its third reading on Wednesday by a vote of 69 to 3. It had passed the Senate earlier in the month by a vote of 29-0 with one abstention.

