Arkansas Senate OKs Bill Keeping Hybrid Medicaid Expansion
LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Senate on Tuesday approved keeping the state's hybrid Medicaid expansion another year after Republican efforts to repeal and replace the federal health law that created the program failed in Congress.
