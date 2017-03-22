Arkansas recreational marijuana propo...

Arkansas recreational marijuana proposal is rejected

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state. In an opinion dated Tuesday and released Wednesday, Rutledge said the ballot title of the proposal is ambiguous and "that a number of additions or changes" are needed "to more fully and correctly summarize" the proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 26 min BARNEYII 34,273
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 3 hr Now_What- 31
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 17 hr Capt Obvious 14
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Tue Capt Obvious 2
News Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i... Tue He Named Me Black... 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Tue Eric 3
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Mar 20 StandingonPromises 65
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,759,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC