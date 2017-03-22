Arkansas recreational marijuana proposal is rejected
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana use in the state. In an opinion dated Tuesday and released Wednesday, Rutledge said the ballot title of the proposal is ambiguous and "that a number of additions or changes" are needed "to more fully and correctly summarize" the proposal.
