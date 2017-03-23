Arkansas reconsiders letting guns in ...

Arkansas reconsiders letting guns in stadiums, arenas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Arkansas lawmakers voted Thursday to exempt college sporting events from a new state law that greatly expands where concealed handguns are allowed, moving quickly to address concerns about the sweeping gun rights measure leading to armed spectators at stadiums and arenas. The Arkansas Senate voted 22-10 to add the exemption to a new state law that Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed Wednesday allowing concealed handguns at colleges, government buildings, some bars and even the state Capitol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 43 min Guest 16
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr growupyoutroll 34,316
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 8 hr Jungle Juice Johnson 32
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Tue Capt Obvious 2
News Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i... Mar 21 He Named Me Black... 1
Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J... Mar 21 Eric 3
What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07) Mar 20 StandingonPromises 65
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,911 • Total comments across all topics: 279,778,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC