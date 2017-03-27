Arkansas Razorbacks wrap up spring football practices
Monday's first spring football press conference preview question to Coach Bret Bielema underscores the different fan focus on the Arkansas Razorbacks' spring football practices commencing today. Usually it's the quarterback and the offense that media dutifully asked about first to please their audience but the new 3-4 defensive scheme has captured the most initial attention.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|HooverHog
|34,588
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Fri
|District10
|53
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|life after expulsion
|Mar 24
|This him
|3
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Mar 21
|Capt Obvious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC