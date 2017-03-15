Arkansas Ranks Second-Lowest In Law E...

Arkansas Ranks Second-Lowest In Law Enforcement Pay

17 hrs ago

A recent study from the Bureau of Labor shows Arkansas as one of the top states in the country for underpaying law enforcement. As the cost of living rises so does pay, but for police officers in Arkansas, the average salary is $37,330.

