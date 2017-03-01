Arkansas plans eight executions in 10 days

'I just had to show them off!' Savannah Guthrie surprises her Today co-stars with an on air visit from her daughter Vale and her newborn son Charley Disgraced former journalist is arrested by FBI for bomb threats against eight Jewish Community Centers in a bid to 'set up lover who dumped him' after subjecting her to a vile Twitter hate campaign 'My skin crawls watching this man wear the uniform of my service': 'Admiral' Trump angers veterans AGAIN by donning Navy flight jacket and military cap Silicon Valley high school makes $24million in the Snapchat IPO five years after a parent convinced it to invest $15,000 in seed money Naked man 'breaks into his neighbor's apartment at 4am, makes her strip and rapes her in front of her two children' Why sleep tracking apps are BAD for your health: Study reveals people are so worried about following the rules that they can't get quality shut-eye ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.