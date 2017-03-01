Arkansas Panel Advances Medical Pot Smoking, Edibles Ban
LITTLE ROCK - An Arkansas Senate committee advanced bills to change the medical marijuana law approved by voters in November by banning smoking medical marijuana and the selling of food or drinks containing the drug, but an effort to halt the start of the program until the drug is legalized nationwide failed.
