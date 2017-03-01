Arkansas moves to separate King and Lee holiday
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, left, and Sen. Dave Wallace speak to the Senate Education Committee Thursday, March 2, 2017, in Little Rock about a proposal to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the state holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. The committee endorsed the proposal and sent it to the full Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|59 min
|Guest
|33,947
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Wed
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Wed
|Now_What-
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|65
|Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump?
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC