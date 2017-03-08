Arkansas man gets 27-year term for ch...

Arkansas man gets 27-year term for child porn

James Robert Loper, 42, was sentenced in federal court in Fort Smith on Wednesday to 27 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in November to receiving child pornography, and to 20 years on a charge of possession of child pornography, with the sentences to run concurrently. U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III also revoked Loper's supervised release and sentenced him to 18 months on a 10-year prison sentence he received in 2006 on a charge of receiving material containing child pornography.

