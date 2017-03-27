Arkansas Lawmakers Get First Look at ...

Arkansas Lawmakers Get First Look at $5.5B Budget Bill

Legislation outlining Arkansas' nearly $5.5 billion budget for the coming year calls for increases in funding for the Department of Human Services, prisons and public schools, with nearly $16 million being set aside for the state's rainy day fund. Legislative leaders on Monday released the proposed Revenue Stabilization Act, the budget bill for the state that outlines spending priorities based on expected revenue.

