Arkansas lawmaker, college president charged in kickback scheme
A former Arkansas state senator and a college president have been charged in a kickback scheme in which thousands of dollars in bribes were paid to lawmakers who directed state funds to two non-profit groups, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. Jonathan Woods, 39, an Arkansas state senator from 2013 to 2017, was charged with wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.
