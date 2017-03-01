Arkansas lawmaker, college president ...

Arkansas lawmaker, college president charged in kickback scheme

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

A former Arkansas state senator and a college president have been charged in a kickback scheme in which thousands of dollars in bribes were paid to lawmakers who directed state funds to two non-profit groups, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday. Jonathan Woods, 39, an Arkansas state senator from 2013 to 2017, was charged with wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr guest 33,968
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... 18 hr Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Wed Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Feb 24 Fit2Serve 65
News Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump? Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,433 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,067

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC