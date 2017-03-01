Arkansas lawmaker backs off transgender 'bathroom bill' plan
An Arkansas lawmaker on Thursday backed away from a broad "bathroom bill" targeting transgender people that had drawn opposition from the state's Republican governor, but said he will propose another measure giving schools legal protection over their restroom policies. Republican Sen. Greg Standridge said he's withdrawing his one-sentence bill to address gender identity and bathroom privileges.
