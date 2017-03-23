Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to...

Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid double execution

16 hrs ago

Two Arkansas inmates scheduled for back-to-back lethal injections next month asked the parole board Friday to spare their lives, a longshot bid as the state prepares for an unprecedented four nights of double executions over a 10-day period. While Texas has executed eight people in a month - twice in 1997 - no state has executed that many prisoners in 10 days.

