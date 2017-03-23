Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid double execution
Two Arkansas inmates scheduled for back-to-back lethal injections next month asked the parole board Friday to spare their lives, a longshot bid as the state prepares for an unprecedented four nights of double executions over a 10-day period. While Texas has executed eight people in a month - twice in 1997 - no state has executed that many prisoners in 10 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|5 hr
|Jungle Juice Johnson
|35
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|BARNEYII
|34,334
|life after expulsion
|20 hr
|This him
|3
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|22 hr
|Guest
|16
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Mar 21
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|Mar 21
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Mar 21
|Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC