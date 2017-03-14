Arkansas House Resolution Pushes For ...

Arkansas House Resolution Pushes For Future I-49 Completion

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Interstate 49 will one day connect from New Orleans all the way to Winnipeg, Canada. It turns out Arkansas is to blame for being the majority of the missing piece of this cross-country connection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 25 min BARNEYII 34,121
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 16 hr there 21
life after expulsion Mar 12 concerned parent 1
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,377 • Total comments across all topics: 279,565,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC