Arkansas House Approves Bill That Tar...

Arkansas House Approves Bill That TargetsTransgender Community

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: On Top Magazine

House members voted 65-3 in favor of Republican Representative Bob Ballinger's bill, dubbed by the media as the "bathroom bill light." The bill expands the state's indecent exposure statute to include a person who exposes his or her genitals to a person of the opposite sex in a public place "under circumstances in which the person could reasonably believe the conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm."

Start the conversation, or Read more at On Top Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 16 hr Now_What- 34,217
Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move? 23 hr moving back 2
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Sat Now_What- 22
News Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in... Sat Now_What- 2
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes Mar 17 just sayin 12
life after expulsion Mar 12 concerned parent 1
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,051 • Total comments across all topics: 279,674,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC