Arkansas House Approves Bill That TargetsTransgender Community

House members voted 65-3 in favor of Republican Representative Bob Ballinger's bill, dubbed by the media as the "bathroom bill light." The bill expands the state's indecent exposure statute to include a person who exposes his or her genitals to a person of the opposite sex in a public place "under circumstances in which the person could reasonably believe the conduct is likely to cause affront or alarm."

