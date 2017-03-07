Arkansas governor names new director ...

Arkansas governor names new director for AETN

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Log Cabin Democrat

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has named a new director for the Arkansas Educational Television Network following last year's death of the network's longtime director. The governor announced Tuesday that Courtney Pledger would serve as AETN's new director, beginning March 20. Pledger has served as executive director of the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival and as executive producer for DreamWorks Animation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Log Cabin Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr james c 34,027
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Feb 24 Fit2Serve 65
News Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump? Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,119 • Total comments across all topics: 279,385,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC