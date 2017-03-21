Arkansas ends Robert E. Lee-Martin Lu...

Arkansas ends Robert E. Lee-Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Arkansas state Sen. Joyce Elliott, left, signs a souvenir copy of a bill that moves the state's Robert E. Lee holiday to October, as Gov. Asa Hutchison speaks after signing the bill in the governor's conference room inside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Until Hutchison signed the bill, Arkansas had celebrated Lee and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., on the same day in January.

