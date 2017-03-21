Arkansas ends Robert E. Lee-Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
Arkansas state Sen. Joyce Elliott, left, signs a souvenir copy of a bill that moves the state's Robert E. Lee holiday to October, as Gov. Asa Hutchison speaks after signing the bill in the governor's conference room inside the state Capitol in Little Rock, Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Until Hutchison signed the bill, Arkansas had celebrated Lee and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., on the same day in January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|8 hr
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|17 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|20 hr
|Dirty Mike
|34,227
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|22 hr
|Guest
|27
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Tue
|Eric
|3
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Mon
|StandingonPromises
|65
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Mar 18
|moving back
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC