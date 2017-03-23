Arkansas doctor's office searches uph...

Arkansas doctor's office searches upheld; sex-assault case evidence allowed

A judge has denied a Conway physician's request to suppress evidence obtained as a result of two search warrants in the rape and sexual-assault case against him. Robert Rook, 61, had challenged the legitimacy of June 2 and June 15 search warrants, which his attorney Patrick Benca said violate Rook's constitutional rights under the Fourth Amendment.

