Arkansas doctor admits illegally distributing pain pills

An Arkansas doctor has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that accused him of fraudulently prescribing painkillers to people who then resold them. Dr. Richard Johns pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone without an effective prescription.

