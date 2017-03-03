Arkansas doctor admits illegally distributing pain pills
An Arkansas doctor has pleaded guilty to a federal charge that accused him of fraudulently prescribing painkillers to people who then resold them. Dr. Richard Johns pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone without an effective prescription.
