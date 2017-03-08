Arkansas considers banning videos sho...

Arkansas considers banning videos showing officers killed

Nearly six years after Arkansas police Officer Jonathan Schmidt was shot to death while pleading for his life, a dashcam video of his final moments still circulates on the internet - sometimes landing in the social media feeds of his family members. "It's a very sacred thing," the officer's widow, Andrea Schmidt, said Wednesday.

